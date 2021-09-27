September 27, 2021

Manasquan, NJ:

P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc. (PLCB) is pleased to announce the addition of 1st Out Specialty Vehicles & Equipment, in Moon Township, PA, to its growing family of dealers. 1st Out Specialty Vehicles will be providing sales and

service of both PL Custom Emergency Vehicles and Rescue 1 in the western half of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,

and for sales and service of Rescue 1 only in portions of Ohio and West Virginia.

Ron Faherty, President of 1st Out Specialty, had the following to say about this new partnership. “We are thrilled to

partner with PL Custom Emergency Vehicles and Rescue 1 to represent their products in Western Pennsylvania, as well

as portions of Ohio and West Virginia for Rescue 1. After an extensive review process, we feel that PL Custom shares the

same commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and customer service that we pride ourselves on at 1st Out Specialty

Vehicles & Equipment. We look forward to bringing these quality ambulance and rescue vehicles to our customer base.”

Chad Newsome, National Sales Manager for PLCB, welcomes the addition of 1st Out Specialty Vehicles & Equipment to

the PLCB family. “1st Out Specialty Vehicles was high on our list of candidates for this territory and we feel that their

team will help strengthen and grow the PL Custom Emergency Vehicles and Rescue 1 brands. In these turbulent times in

the emergency vehicle marketplace, 1st Out impressed me with their commitment to stability and long-term growth. On

behalf of all of us here in Manasquan, we wish to express our thanks to Ron and everyone else at 1st Out for joining our

team!”

P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc. has been in business since 1946 and has been owned by the Smock family

since 1970. Celebrating 75 years of independent ownership, this Manasquan, NJ based company sells through a network

of 19 independent dealers covering 26 states and the District of Columbia. PL Custom Emergency Vehicle and Rescue 1

are the manufacturing divisions of the corporation and are proud to maintain a strong reputation as a customer focused

designer and manufacturer of ambulances and rescue vehicles. PLCB continues to grow at a consistent pace, happy to be

able to add partners who share our long-term vision for high quality products, outstanding customer service, and smart

and sustainable growth. We are small by design, family-owned, and rich in heritage and tradition.