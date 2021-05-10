Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue units responded to an MVA involving an overturned tractor trailer that completely closed the exit to the Southwest Suffolk Bypass to 58 West. Emergency Communications was contacted at approximately 1150 advising of the accident involving a fully-loaded tractor trailer now on its roof that lost its load of huge rolls of rubberized, non-hazardous materials, with several rolls striking and damaging an SUV, as well as a passenger vehicle. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

– Submitted by Diana Klink