Lancaster Township volunteers responded to an MVA. A car turned onto Schoolhouse Road from Millersville Pike and struck a guidewire connected to a series of utility poles that were grouped together causing the vehicle to become air-borne, collide with the poles and flip onto its side. The driver was not injured. A Good Samaritan called 911 to report the accident and sheltered the driver in their car from the 27-degree temperature outside.

– Fire News photo by Captain Greg Leaman, Lancaster Township FD