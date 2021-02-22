OVERLAND PARK FIREFIGHTERS CONDUCT ICE RESCUE TRAINING

Recently, Mother nature has “blessed” us with cold temperatures and something we haven’t seen in a few years…solid ice. Our firefighters took advantage of the opportunity to conduct ice rescue training and we invited media to join us! We practiced coaching self-rescues, shore assisted rescues and incapacitated victim rescues. Onlookers were able to watch our crews practice their techniques. Firefighters were available for interviews as well.

-Submitted by Jason Rhodes