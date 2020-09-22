Congratulations to the Orleans,VT Fire Department on the delivery of their new Pierce Saber pumper. The truck features a 1500gpm pump, 1000 gallon water tank, Night-Scan light tower, front suction with preconnected hard suction hose and low level strainer, and a pump house heater. The apparatus was purchased through the Pierce stock program to allow for a short delivery time, and was part of a group of stock pumpers used to protect drivers racing in this year’s Daytona 500. Allegiance Fire and Rescue and Pierce MFG. thank you for your business. We welcome you to the family, and look forward to working with you in years to come.