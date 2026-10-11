Orange Family Escapes House Fire Thanks to Smoke Alarm System

A working smoke detector enabled an Orange family to escape injury after fire broke out at their Mapledale Road home. The Orange (CT) Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 2307 hours to Mapledale Road for a building fire. First-arriving firefighters reported visible flames coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters immediately entered the residence to extinguish the fire and search for a family dog. Unfortunately, the dog succumbed to injuries sustained. Interior crews encountered heavy fire conditions in the attic and within the vaulted ceilings. The fire was reported under control at approximately 1202. Derby Fire Department as the RIT. Assistance also came from AMR, Orange PD; Woodbridge covered. The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Orange Fire Marshal’s Office.

– Fire News photo by Doug Fenichel