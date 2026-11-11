On November 23, 2026, at approximately 12:20 a.m., the Olive Branch Fire Department / A-Shift was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire in the 7000 block of Hunters Forest Dr.

Upon their first arrival, Engine 3 found no initial smoke or flames showing from the exterior of the structure. After further visual exterior inspection, an orange glow was observed coming from an upstairs bedroom window.

Under the command of Lt. Justin Thorne, Engine 3 made entry into the home. After a primary search, it was determined that no one was home. Engine 3 then made their way upstairs and found the source of the fire in an upstairs bedroom. Using a pre-connected handline, the fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the immediate fire area with no extension into the rest of the home.

Truck 3 and Truck 2 arrived on scene to perform a secondary search and provide ventilation of the structure. Engine 1 provided water supply and assisted with fire attack. Engine 2 was assigned to the Rapid Intervention Team. The EMS Captain and Unit 3 set up rehab operations in the front yard area.

After salvage and overhaul operations, an investigation was conducted. Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was a space heater that was left on and unattended near laundry in the bedroom.

Thanks to the quick dispatch, speedy arrival, and aggressive coordinated fire attack and search, no further fire damage was done to the home.

No injuries were reported by citizens or fire personnel on scene.

-Courtesy of Olive Branch Fire Department