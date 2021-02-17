NYSAFC 115th Annual Conference & FIRE 2021 Expo Postponed to July 2021

Due to Current New York State COVID-19 Health And Safety Restrictions, FIRE 2021 has been moved to July 14-17, 2021, at The Oncenter in Syracuse, NY.

After careful consideration of the current New York state health and safety restrictions and guidelines for gatherings and travel in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs 115th Annual Conference & FIRE 2021 Expo has been rescheduled for July 14-17, 2021, at The Oncenter in Syracuse, NY. The event was originally scheduled to take place on June 16-19.

The safety of event participants remains NYSAFC’s top priority. Considering the recent rollout of vaccinations for first responders and segments of the public, along with state/federal government projections and “New York Forward” reopening guidelines, NYSAFC officials are optimistic that postponement to July will allow for more industry professionals to take part in this year’s event.

Currently registered attendees and exhibitors that are unable to participate on the rescheduled dates can roll over registration to 2022 or request a refund. Attendees can email: conference@nysfirechiefs.com, with any questions, while exhibitors can email: fire@naylor.com, for more information.

2020 marked the first time in over a century that NYSAFC’s Annual Conference was canceled. The not-for-profit association remains committed to providing its members and all first responders with an educational and safe event. Association staff members have been working closely with The Oncenter and local officials to ensure that proper health and safety protocols will be in place. We look forward to seeing you in July!

Event details and updated registration forms are available at www.nysfirechiefs.com