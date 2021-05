Nutter Fort Engine 71 was alerted for a structure fire with entrapment on Robinwood Drive, in Mount Clare. Mutual aid came from Mount Clare, Stonewood, Lost Creek, and Anmoore, along with Anmoore EMS. Units arrived to find a single-story dwelling well involved, and transmitted a working fire. Crews battled the blaze for approximately 30 minutes before it was declared under control.

– Photos courtesy of Nutter Fort Fire Department