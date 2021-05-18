The Seaford Fire Department received numerous calls reporting a house fire on Fulton Avenue. With smoke visible from a distance and Nassau County Police on scene confirming the fire, Chief of Department Bellisimo transmitted a working fire while en route. Units arrived to fire showing from the front and rear of the garage area of the home and had extended to a vehicle in the driveway. Engine 682 put a line in operation, went to the garage and began extinguishing the fire. A second line was brought into the house as crews opened up to check for extension. Ladder 683 set up in front and its crew began venting and searching the house with all searches negative. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. Mutual aid was provided by the North Massapequa, Massapequa and Wantagh.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and OverTheEdgePhotography.com