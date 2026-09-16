Not Your Typical “Cat in a Tree” Call

On September 7th, Ketchikan Fire Department got dispatched for a good old-fashioned cat rescue.
Naturally, we expected a tree.
Nope.
This particular Ketchikan kitty apparently looked at the dryer vent and thought:
“Yeah… I can fit in there.”
Narrator: The cat could not, in fact, fit in there.
So instead of ladders and tree branches, KFD crews found themselves conducting a highly technical feline dryer-vent extraction operation.
After some careful work, the furry suspect was successfully freed — unharmed, slightly embarrassed, and hopefully reconsidering future career opportunities in HVAC inspection.
Just another day at the Ketchikan Fire Department. You really never know what the next call will bring.
-Courtesy of Ketchikan Fire Department