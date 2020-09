The City of Norwich (CT) struck three alarms for a building fire in a large, occupied, three-story, wood frame Victorian on the corner of Prospect and Hickory Streets. The fire brought all Norwich departments with the City of Norwich, Occum, Taftville, Yantic, East Great Plain and Laurel Hill, for either suppression, staging, or cover. The Mohegan Tribal and New London were FASTs. Norwich FMO was investigating.

– Fire News photos by Joe Shefer and Robert Ladd