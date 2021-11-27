Members of the North Massapequa Fire Department proudly celebrated three of their distinguished members at their recent annual installation dinner. “Ex-Chief and North Massapequa Fire District Commissioner Frank A. Nocerino, ex-Captain and past Fire District Commissioner George O’Brien and ex-Captain Gary Pysock, all have reached the amazing milestone of five decades in the fire service,” Chief of Department James M. Maroldo said. “Their legacy of protecting the lives and property of their neighbors is something truly extraordinary.”

“We are particularly fortunate to have the service of these three outstanding members of our department,” said Maroldo. “The success of any agency is contingent upon the dedication of exemplary volunteers like them. The sacrifices they have made is greatly appreciated and highly respected and I wish them all the best in the future.”

Pictured: Chief of Department James M. Maroldo (left) congratulates Ex-Captain Gary Pysock (second from left), ex-Captain George O’Brien (second from right) and ex-Chief and Current Commissioner Frank A. Nocerino (right) for 50 years of service.

– Fire News photo by Paparazzi Entertainment