The North Lindenhurst Fire Department responded to a house fire on 50th Street. First Assistant Chief Stallone arrived to fire showing from the rear of the single-story home. Engine 1-11-1, 1-11-2 and 1-11-3; Ladder 1-11-4; Heavy Rescue 1-11-5; Ambulances 1-11-6 and 1-11-7; and Fire Police 1-11-12 responded. Both occupants home at the time made it out of the house safely along with two dogs. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control with one occupant and two firefighters being transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. Mutual aid was provided by Lindenhurst, Copiague, West Babylon, North Amityville and East Farmingdale. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza