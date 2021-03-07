The North Babylon Fire Company responded to an MVA that resulted in a house fire at the corner of Elkton Lane and Woods Road. A vehicle collided with a Suffolk County Police unit then crashed through a fence and into the house. The vehicle caught fire, which extended to the house. Engines 1-8-2 and 1-8-8, and Ladder 1-8-6 stretched and operated two lines and had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes. The occupants in the civilian vehicle fled the scene but were apprehended a short time later. Two police officers were injured, one was taken by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital; the second officer was treated at the scene. Chief of Department Cullen was in charge of fire operations.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza