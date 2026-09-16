Nominations Open for Senator Paul S. Sarbanes Fire Service Safety Leadership Award

Organizations advancing firefighter health and safety are encouraged to submit nominations by October 16

EMMITSBURG, MD (October 9, 2026) — The Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI) and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) are accepting nominations for the Senator Paul S. Sarbanes Fire Service Safety Leadership Award, which recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and achievement in advancing firefighter safety.

Each year, an organization whose work has made a significant, positive impact on firefighter health and safety and addresses at least one of the Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives is selected to receive the award.

“Firefighter survivability depends on organizations that are willing to lead, innovate, collaborate, and turn lessons learned into meaningful action,” said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “The Sarbanes Award gives us an opportunity to recognize organizations that are making a measurable difference and helping build a safer, healthier fire service for everyone.”

Named in honor of Senator Paul S. Sarbanes, the award reflects the legacy of a longtime champion of the fire service during his 36 years on Capitol Hill. Sarbanes served as co-chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus for 12 years and introduced the legislation in 1992 that created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. He remained a strong advocate for the Foundation and the fire service throughout his congressional career.

Beyond promoting safety, the award seeks to highlight organizations advancing firefighter survivability, health, and safety and helping create a fire service where everyone goes home safe and well at the end of every call. Nominees should demonstrate:

Significant contributions to firefighter health and safety.

A positive and demonstrated impact at the local, state, or national level.

Unique outcomes or accomplishments resulting from their work.

Leadership, collaboration, and influence that have helped advance firefighter and life safety efforts.

Eligible nominees include fire departments, fire service-related government agencies, trade associations, labor organizations, nonprofits, foundations, companies, and other deserving organizations. Organizations may nominate themselves for the award by demonstrating actions or achievements that have made a positive impact on firefighter health and safety at the local, state, or national level and address at least one of the Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives.

The recipient will be honored at the 37th Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Dinner on February 18, 2027, in Washington, D.C. CFSI will cover travel expenses for one representative of the recipient organization, including round-trip airfare, two nights of hotel accommodations, and dinner seating. One additional complimentary dinner seat will also be provided.

The award is co-sponsored by CFSI and NFFF, with corporate support from VFIS and UL Research Institutes’ Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI).

Nominations must be submitted online by October 16, 2026. For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit the application website.