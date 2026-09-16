NOFD Battles Two-Alarm Fire in the 1900 Block of N. Rocheblave St.

On Monday, October 12, 2026, at 6:16 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) was dispatched to a reported fire near 2001 N. Rocheblave St. The first NOFD unit arrived at 6:19 a.m., finding a small bus, an unoccupied double and an unoccupied two-story fourplex in the 1900 block of N. Rocheblave St. all heavily involved in flames. A second alarm was requested at 6:26 a.m., as firefighters worked to keep the fire contained to the properties involved on arrival. An elderly female was removed from her home, an adjacent duplex at 1969-71 N. Rocheblave St., as a precaution.



Seventeen NOFD units, supported by forty-six Fire Operations personnel, were used to bring this incident under control at 7:28 a.m. Neither of the dwellings involved, the duplex at 1977-79 N. Rocheblave St. and the four-plex at 1973-75 A&B, had any serviceable utilities. An NOFD investigator has been requested to determine a probable cause of the fire.



Call Received: 6:15 a.m.

Dispatched: 6:16 a.m.

Arrival: 6:19 a.m.

2nd Alarm: 6:26 a.m.

Under Control: 7:29 a.m.

NOFD Units: 17

Fire Ops Personnel: 46

Injuries: None Reported

Displaced: None

Rescue: Elderly removed from an adjacent home as a precaution

Cause: Undetermined/Under Investigation