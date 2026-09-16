Nobody Puts the Train in Training Quite Like Alaska Railroad

Anchorage Firefighters paired up with Chugiak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on October 7th to receive hands-on training. Crews learned hand brake and fuel shut off operations while getting general orientation of a train car. Firefighters then extricated a “patient” from the train car by removing a window. This event definitely puts us on the right track for success in any future incident aboard a train. Thank you, Alaska Railroad! We appreciate your partnership!

-Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department