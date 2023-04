New Jersey:

NJ Transit took delivery of an Enforcer HazMat Truck (ESU8). This truck includes the following Enforcer Chassis, Cummins L9 380hp Engine, Whelen and HiViz Lighting, Harrison 6kW Generator, Pierce Camera System and Seating Capacity for 6. ESU 8 was sold by Salesman Eric Trevena (Job #36808).