On the night of November 16th, Engine 6, Engine 11, Truck 42, Rescue 90, Car 31, and Car 80 responded to a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews initially began a defensive attack before transitioning to an interior attack, successfully knocking down the fire. Primary and secondary searches were completed, and the occupant was able to safely exit the structure.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Unit 57 was on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Great work by all crews involved!

-Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue