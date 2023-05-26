The Bay Shore Fire Department, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Ambulance and Suffolk County Police responded to an MVA on the westbound Sunrise Highway express portion, just east of Fifth Avenue. Chief Ippolito arrived to a single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle had struck the center divider, went across the road and spun around before crashing into the guardrail trapping the driver. Chief of Department Eklund responded on Heavy Rescue 3-1-8, Chief Ippolito advised that the two passenger side doors and roof would need to be taken off. The crews had the driver extricated in about 20 minutes. The driver was transported to South Shore University Hospital.

– Fire News photo by Paul Mazza