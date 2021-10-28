The Wantagh Fire Department responded to a house fire on Crescent Lane in Levittown. Officers from the Nassau County Police were reporting a working fire. Third Assistant Chief Bill Stevens arrived and reported the house fully involved. Chief of Department Ken Kelly assumed command, followed by First Assistant Chief Tom Bloomfield. Engine 4 arrived and stretched a hoseline. They were followed by Engines 5, 3, 8 and 7. Eventually four lines were put to work, as crews from Ladders 1 and 2 commenced search, ventilation and ladder operations. EMS Crews from Rescues 1, 2 and 4 set up staging and rehab and a FAST from Levittown responded. Bethpage provided an engine and truck company while Levittown sent an ambulance to standby at Wantagh Station 2. Due to a rapid response and aggressive attack, all visible fire was knocked down in just over 20 minutes. The cause of the blaze was under investigation by investigators from the Nassau County Police Department’s Arson/Bomb Squad and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office although it did not appear suspicious.

– Fire News photos provided by Paul Mazza, Zone2photo; Kevin Regan, PIO