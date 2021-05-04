Little Fork Fire was dispatched for a brush fire off Waterford Road. Arriving units found a fire that had jumped a cleared area from a two-day old controlled burn. Units quickly deployed with hoselines and brush rakes and began to create a fire line with rakes, until they reached a pond and other natural fire breaks. The fire was declared under control within 20 minutes of arrival. The Division of Forestry was requested. Forestry crews widened the fire line and then backfired the line. Seven volunteers responded with Brush 9, Wagon 9 and Ambulance 9-1. We thank them — along with the other five volunteers who stood by at the station and then helped with cleaning the equipment and apparatus.

– Photo courtesy of Little Fork Fire Rescue