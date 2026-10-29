National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Board of Directors approves resolution giving families in every state the same opportunity for consideration, beginning with 2028 Memorial Weekend

EMMITSBURG, MD (November 23, 2026) — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Board of Directors has approved a revision to the criteria for including firefighters who die of occupational cancer on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, aligning eligibility with the newly expanded U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Program.

A favorable PSOB line-of-duty death determination will replace state presumption laws and documentation as the standard for inclusion, giving families in every state the same opportunity for consideration on the National Memorial.

The first Fire Heroes considered under the NFFF’s new standard will be added to the National Memorial in May 2028.

The NFFF began considering firefighters lost to occupational cancer for the National Memorial in 2018. Because no federal standard recognized firefighter cancer as a line-of-duty death, outside of 9/11-related illness, the Foundation relied on each state’s presumption laws and documentation.

“Every name on the National Memorial represents someone deeply loved in their homes and communities. Unfortunately, occupational cancer is claiming them in greater numbers each year,” said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “We fought alongside advocates for expansion of the PSOB. That success led to a duty to reconsider our own criteria. This revision brings a consistent and equal standard for the National Memorial. Two Fire Heroes who died of the same cancer, who bravely faced the same exposures, will no longer receive different determinations for the National Memorial based solely on the state in which they served.”

Since 2019, the NFFF has honored or approved nearly 400 firefighters who died of cancer for inclusion on the National Memorial. According to Foundation records, those honorees have been concentrated geographically due to varying state policies: 10 states account for 71%, and 13 states have yet to have a single firefighter added to the National Memorial for a cancer line-of-duty death.

The Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, signed into law in December 2025 as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, expanded PSOB benefits to career and volunteer firefighters who die of 20 covered cancers or World Trade Center-related conditions on or after Jan. 1, 2020. The NFFF already relies on PSOB determinations for deaths due to suicide, COVID-19, infectious disease, 9/11-related illness and most other presumptive causes.

The revision does not affect firefighters already honored on the National Memorial. Additionally, every Fire Hero approved for the 2027 Roll of Honor will be added to the National Memorial in May 2027 as planned. Cancer deaths from 2018 through 2026 that have already been reported to the NFFF will continue to be evaluated under the state presumption criteria.

“This decision was made with deep care for every family we serve,” said Troy Markel, chair of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Board of Directors. “For many families, it opens a path to the National Memorial that their state could never provide. For others, it will be hard news, because some state laws cover cancers the federal list does not yet include, and PSOB decisions take time. To those families, our commitment is clear: we will keep fighting to expand the federal list wherever the science supports it, and we will walk with you through every step of the process.”

“Volunteer firefighters face the same smoke, the same toxins and the same cancer risks as their career counterparts, but their families have too often been left without a path to recognition,” said Chief Kevin D. Quinn, NFFF Board member and Immediate Past Chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). “Many state presumption laws limit or exclude volunteers. PSOB does not. On behalf of the NVFC, I commend the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation for taking this important step. Because of it, every volunteer’s family will have the same opportunity to see their loved one honored on the National Memorial as any other family, in any state.”

The Foundation’s services include assistance for families of firefighters lost to cancer to help them file PSOB claims.

One way families and fire departments can access support is through the NFFF’s Local Assistance State Team (LAST) Program, a longstanding partnership with the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. Through it, trained responders help survivors prepare and submit PSOB claims. To find assistance in their state, families and departments can call (866) 736-5868 or visit the LAST online directory.

The documentation cycle for the 2028 National Memorial Roll of Honor begins January 1, 2027. The National Memorial’s updated criteria are available in full at firehero.org.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) was established by the United States Congress in 1992 to lead a national effort in honoring America’s fallen firefighters. Since then, the Foundation has created powerful programs that pay lasting tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while providing meaningful support to their families and colleagues. Through its close partnership with the fire service and its affiliate, the First Responder Center for Excellence (FRCE), the NFFF is also deeply committed to reducing firefighter line-of-duty deaths and injuries. To learn how you can support this important mission, visit firehero.org.