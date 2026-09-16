NFFF, NCOAA Promote Lifelong Carbon Monoxide Safety During CO Awareness Month

EMMITSBURG, MD (November 2, 2026) — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is partnering with the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association (NCOAA) to encourage the public to take proactive measures to ensure carbon monoxide (CO) safety during November’s CO Awareness Month. This year’s theme, “A Lifetime of Protection: Every Age. Every Stage. Protected from CO,” highlights the importance of carbon monoxide safety at every stage of life.

Carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas produced by fuel-burning devices. Carbon monoxide can’t be seen, smelled, or heard, but can be extremely dangerous to humans. Each year in the U.S., CO poisoning leads to more than 100,000 emergency room visits and claims more than 1,200 lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NCOAA.

Whether preparing a home for a newborn, raising a family or caring for an aging loved one, everyone has a role to play in preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. The NCOAA and the NFFF encourage the public to recognize the warning signs, understand potential hazards, and ensure working carbon monoxide alarms are installed and properly maintained.

The NCOAA provides educational resources, graphics and practical checklists that help individuals and families take actionable steps to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Designed to support carbon monoxide safety at every stage of life, available checklists include:

After taking steps to protect themselves and their families, the public is also encouraged to inspire others through the NCOAA’s #ProofOfProtection social media campaign. Community members are invited to share how they are protecting themselves and their loved ones from carbon monoxide poisoning, helping raise awareness and encouragingothers to take action.

“For more than a decade, the NCOAA has served as a trusted resource in the fight against carbon monoxide poisoning, providing education, prevention tools and advocacy that help protect individuals, families and emergency responders alike,” said Charon McNabb, President and Founder of the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.“We are proud to continue our partnership with the NFFF and build on our shared commitment to equipping communities with the knowledge and resources needed to ensure carbon monoxide safety.”

While the NCOAA’s materials are designed to help the public better understand and prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, the NCOAA and the NFFF also recognize the importance of carbon monoxide safety for firefighters. In response, the organizations developed a carbon monoxide safety course through NFFF’s Fire Hero Learning Network that provides firefighters with critical information and best practices for reducing exposure and improving safety on the job. To learn more about the course, visit this link.

“Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide calls and know how quickly an invisible threat can turn deadly,” said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. “A working CO alarm and a few minutes of prevention can save a life. Through our partnership with the NCOAA, we are asking every family to take those steps this month. Prevention at home protects residents and the firefighters who respond.”

To learn more about the NCOAA’s mission or to make a donation, visit ncoaa.us.

To learn more about the NFFF’s mission or to make a donation, visit firehero.org.