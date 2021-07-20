National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the 6th Year and Receives the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Seal of Transparency

Emmitsburg, MD (July 19, 2021) – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is proud to announce that we have earned a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the sixth consecutive time the NFFF has earned this top distinction. We are equally excited to announce that the NFFF has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency which is the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar. This was accomplished by showcasing the progress and results we are making toward our mission.

For anyone supporting a charity it is important to know their generous donations are used wisely to make a difference. A 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator reassures potential donors that an organization adheres to good governance and other best practices. It shows that a charity consistently executes its mission in a fiscally responsible way.

“The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 4-Star rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability,” said Ronald J. Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “It’s important that our donors trust that their donations are used to accomplish the mission of the NFFF.”

To reach the GuideStar’s highest Seal of Transparency, the NFFF added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: In-depth financial information, qualitative information about our goals, the strategies employed to meet those goals, and the capabilities of the organization to follow through on our commitment to honor America’s fallen firefighters, assist the families of the fallen in rebuilding their lives, and work to prevent line-of-duty deaths and injuries. “We are excited to show our organization’s results. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, everyone can now see our strategy, metrics, and achievements,” said Troy Markel, Chairman of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Board of Directors.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The Foundation also works closely with the U.S. Fire Administration to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the NFFF and its programs visit www.firehero.org.

The NFFF does not solicit funds by phone. A good practice for donors is to visit the Charity Navigator website to evaluate a charity before donating. Be careful of phone solicitations and ensure your giving your money to a trusted charity.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity Navigator can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

About GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles

In February 2019, GuideStar joined forces with Foundation Center to form Candid, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Today, GuideStar is a service of Candid. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. The profiles are populated with information directly from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector. Candid encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 13 million people who visit guidestar.org to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year. Updating also allows nonprofits to share information with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data, such as AmazonSmile, Facebook, and Network for Good. To reach a given participation level, organizations must complete all required fields for that level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on