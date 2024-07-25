Mr. Tucker is an iconic figure in the Decatur community. Most people will recognize him for riding his “trike” bicycle all over the city. Mr. Tucker stopped by Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 1 for some help repairing a broken wheel. After a repair shop examined the bike, it was deemed irreparable, leaving Mr. Tucker without transportation. So DFR took action, and with the help of an anonymous donor, a replacement trike was secured and delivered to Mr. Tucker on June 27th. Great job guys!! -Courtesy of Decatur Fire & Rescue