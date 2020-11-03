NEW PIERCE RESCUE FOR HAVERHILL FIRE DEPARTMENT (MA)

City of Haverhill has taken delivery of this 2020 Pierce Impel Heavy Duty Rescue. Many hours were put into this build by the committee who worked diligent to make sure this design was a success. Haverhill went with the Impel chassis for its proven durability and advantageous interior space for plenty of storage. Some of the features in the body compartments were slide out tool boards designed to carry rescue tools, rescue jacks, custom tool box, oil hopper with chute, winch capabilities on all 4 sides, roof tie down anchors, specialized rear compartment to store Ice Rescue equipment, light tower, 6K generator, cord reels, roof top cargo hatches, SCBA storage rack just to name a few.