New Haven (CT) firefighters were called to East Rock Park for a report of an injured climber. The climber had fallen down the face of the mountain sustaining several injuries, including two fractured legs. It took firefighters about a half hour to locate the man with the help of a bystander. They then set up a hauling system to access the individual. The total rescue time was about three hours. The individual was removed and conveyed to the hospital via AMR.

– Fire News photo by Glenn Duda, CFPA