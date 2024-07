The New City Fire Department responded to a working car fire on June 11, 2024. The driver of the vehicle reported a lack of engine power and an unknown odor before pulling into a bank parking lot. Upon exiting his vehicle, he then observed the car was on fire and called 911. Under the command of 1st Assistant Chief Brendan Wren, New City firefighters responded with two engines and made quick work of the blaze using foam.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn