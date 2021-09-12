Ever present and all loving God, twenty years ago we vowed that we would never forget. For many the tragic events of September 11, 2001, seem like yesterday as we watched our colleagues bravely run into buildings that thousands were attempting to evacuate. 343 is etched in our hearts. We have not forgotten, O Lord.

Today we are ever mindful of the horrific after effects on the health for those who worked the rescue and recovery. Our prayers are with those who struggle daily — we pray for wholeness, comfort and healing.

We pause to lift up the families of all those who lost loved ones as a result of those terrorist attacks in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in rural Somerset County, Pennsylvania. We humbly ask that you would continue to bring comfort and strength to our nation. We ask that you watch over and protect our fire, EMS, law enforcement and our United States military serving around the world. Gracious God, keep us safe.

We offer this, and every prayer in your most holy name, Amen.