NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WEEKEND

WILL HONOR AND REMEMBER 144 FIREFIGHTERS

EMMITSBURG, Md. – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will host the

42 nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend (Memorial Weekend) on May 6-7, 2023

in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year’s national tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in the

line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years. Detailed information about

the 144 firefighters being honored is included in the 2023 Roll of Honor.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on

the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are honoring this year. We will

always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 144 heroes,” said

Troy Markel, Board Chair of the NFFF.

There are two events open to the public at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on

the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center during Memorial Weekend.

 The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service is on May 6 at 7:30 pm ET and will

be hosted by Fire Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

 The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is on May 7 at 10:00 am ET and will

be hosted by journalist Hillary Howard.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is scheduled to address the

thousands of attendees at the Memorial Service on Sunday, May 7. The NFFF will live stream

both events on the NFFF’s website (firehero.org), YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

There are additional events during Memorial Weekend provided exclusively for the families and

fire departments of honored firefighters. These include small group sessions and other activities

throughout Friday and Saturday; they are open to the families and coworkers of newly honored

and previously honored firefighters.

CREDIT: NFFF