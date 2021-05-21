National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Launch “Legacies in Leadership” Website

Emmitsburg, MD (May 20, 2021) – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) is proud to announce the “Legacies in Leadership” Website, an inspiration for the next generation of leaders. This site contains a series of interviews capturing thoughts and advice from the past and present fire service leaders to the next generation of fire service influencers.

These trailblazers have shared their educational and entertaining “war stories” applicable to today’s fire service, as well as any other industry. They are the front-runners of the American fire service that are paying it forward with what they have learned through their profession. Viewers will learn how these men and women began their careers and gain perspectives on how the fire service has changed, along with what they expect the future will hold.

Among the videos featured on the “Legacies in Leadership” Website are interviews with luminaries such as the late Chief Alan Brunacini, Chief Dennis Compton, Bill Webb, Executive Director of the Congressional Fire Service Institute, Chief Charles Hood, Dr. Denise Smith, and longtime friend of the fire service Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-MD), the Majority Leader of the United States House of Representatives.

In the very near future, more interviews with fire service leaders will be added to this website, such as Chief William Swann, a 25-year veteran of the Nashville (TN) Fire Department and its first African American Fire Chief. Others that will be featured will be Chief Bill Jenaway, a recognized fire service leader who discusses his views on operating a combination department, and Chief Elizabeth Snow, a 32-year veteran of the Wichita Fire Department and its first female fire chief.

“We hope that the insights that the viewers of the series will see will be helpful to current and future leaders in the fire service,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. “Our goal is to share our advice and to talk about the lessons we learned as we advanced over the years.”

We are grateful for the willingness of these fire service leaders to candidly share their personal stories and advice and we are confident viewers, both in and out of the fire service, will take away lessons to better serve the public and enhance their own profession. Video topics include segments on leadership, service, respect, and the best advice they received in their careers.

Please visit the Legacies in Leadership Website at https://www.legaciesinleadership.com/