National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and First Responder Center for Excellence

Select New Chief Executive Officer

Emmitsburg, Md., April 24, 2023 – Following the recent retirement announcement of the National Fallen

Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) and First Responder Center for Excellence (FRCE) Executive Director Chief Ron

Siarnicki, the NFFF and FRCE Board of Directors began a nationwide search for a replacement. Utilizing the

services of Vetted Solutions, a Washington DC-based executive search firm specializing in non-profit work, the

Board-established search committee has selected NFFF Managing Director Victor Stagnaro to lead the

organization after Chief Siarnicki finishes his term in December of 2023.

Victor Stagnaro joined the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation staff in 2010 and serves as the Managing

Director, overseeing NFFF’s Family and Fire Service Programs, Marketing, and Business Management. Prior to

that, he served for 25 years with the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services Department and

retired as the Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Operations in early 2010. His involvement with the Foundation

dates back to 1998, when he served as the Incident Commander for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Weekend for several years; he also served as a member of the initial New York Response Team on 9/11 for the

Foundation.

“We are delighted to have Victor take the reins of our organization as he has demonstrated excellent leadership

skills and commitment to the mission of both the NFFF and FRCE since joining our team. It was an exhaustive

process, and he clearly exhibited the capabilities to take over this leadership role. We look forward to what he

will do to move both organizations forward,” said Troy Markel, Chairman of the NFFF Board of Directors.

“I have known Victor back to the days when he served with the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS

Department and his level of professionalism and commitment to excellence has been his mainstay in all that he

has been involved with. I know he will take the FRCE to new levels as it continues to service our Public Safety

Partners,” said Chief Ernie Mitchell, Chairman of the FRCE Board of Directors.

CREDIT: NFFF