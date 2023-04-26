National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and First Responder Center for Excellence
Select New Chief Executive Officer
Emmitsburg, Md., April 24, 2023 – Following the recent retirement announcement of the National Fallen
Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) and First Responder Center for Excellence (FRCE) Executive Director Chief Ron
Siarnicki, the NFFF and FRCE Board of Directors began a nationwide search for a replacement. Utilizing the
services of Vetted Solutions, a Washington DC-based executive search firm specializing in non-profit work, the
Board-established search committee has selected NFFF Managing Director Victor Stagnaro to lead the
organization after Chief Siarnicki finishes his term in December of 2023.
Victor Stagnaro joined the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation staff in 2010 and serves as the Managing
Director, overseeing NFFF’s Family and Fire Service Programs, Marketing, and Business Management. Prior to
that, he served for 25 years with the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services Department and
retired as the Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Operations in early 2010. His involvement with the Foundation
dates back to 1998, when he served as the Incident Commander for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Weekend for several years; he also served as a member of the initial New York Response Team on 9/11 for the
Foundation.
“We are delighted to have Victor take the reins of our organization as he has demonstrated excellent leadership
skills and commitment to the mission of both the NFFF and FRCE since joining our team. It was an exhaustive
process, and he clearly exhibited the capabilities to take over this leadership role. We look forward to what he
will do to move both organizations forward,” said Troy Markel, Chairman of the NFFF Board of Directors.
“I have known Victor back to the days when he served with the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS
Department and his level of professionalism and commitment to excellence has been his mainstay in all that he
has been involved with. I know he will take the FRCE to new levels as it continues to service our Public Safety
Partners,” said Chief Ernie Mitchell, Chairman of the FRCE Board of Directors.
CREDIT: NFFF