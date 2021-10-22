On the night of September 2, 2021, a funeral was held at the Connect Church in Bellmore for Ronald Kahan who passed away on August 28, 2021. He was 50-years old.

Ron, known as Dispatcher 54 at Nassau County Fire Communications, began his career there in October 2000.

In addition to the two-plus decades of service to the Nassau County residents, Ron was a two-time ex-Captain of Live Oak Engine Company 1 in the Rockville Centre Fire Department. He was also a current Rockville Centre Fire Department Warden and a Commissioner of the Bay Park Fire District.

Department services were held on the night of September 1, 2021. Ronald Kahan leaves behind six children, wife Jessica, and many family members and friends.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com