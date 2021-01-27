Nashville Fire Department Fire Station #16 Wins 2020 Holiday Decorating Contest

Fire Station #16 earned more than 900 votes for its holiday decorations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 26, 2021) Nashville Fire Department Fire Station #16 wins the title of NFD’s 2020 Holiday Cheer Champion.

NFD personnel assigned to C-Shift at Fire Station #16 decorated the building for the holiday season. The crew submitted a photo of the fire station as a part of the NFD’s holiday contest. Fire Station #16 received more than 900 likes on Facebook, making it the first-place winner and 2020 Holiday Cheer Champion.

“Every year our personnel decorate our fire stations for the holidays, and it is always nice to see how they show their holiday cheer,” Director Chief Swann said. “This holiday season we definitely wanted to share the holiday cheer our personnel work so hard to show in the neighborhoods they serve.”

Fire Station #6 won second place with 376 likes and Fire Station #13 won third place with 366 likes on their pictures.

C-Shift Personnel at Fire Station #16 received a specially designed plaque to recognize their win for 2020 Holiday Cheer Contest.

Fire Station #16 is located at 2219 21st Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212. The fire station is one of Nashville’s historic sites. The fire station was built in 1913 and renovated in 2008.

1St Place

Fire Station #16

Fire Station #16 C-Shift Personnel

2nd Place

Fire Station #6

Fire Station #6 B-Shift Personnel

3rd Place

Fire Station #13

Fire Station #13 A-Shift Personnel