A SCPD police officer on patrol discovered a vehicle crashed into a wooded area of the westbound portion of the Long Island Expressway just west of Sills Road. Units from SCPD Highway Patrol and the Yaphank Fire Department responded. There were reportedly eight people in the car, children and adults, who sustained various types of injuries, none life threatening. The injured were transported via fire department ambulance to a local hospital.

– Fire News photos by LiHotShots.smugmug.com