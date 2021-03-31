A driver of a vehicle driving on River Edge Road suffered a medical episode, lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the side yard of a house on the corner of River Edge Road and William Bliss Drive. New Milford Fire Department and Holy Name Hospital EMS and paramedics responded. Deputy Chief 301 returned all units with the exception of Tower 31 and Engine 33. The driver self-extricated and was evaluated by EMTs and Paramedics, and eventually signed an RMA.

– Fire News photos by Chris ‘Doc’ Denton