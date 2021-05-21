Greenville, Tennessee:

The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded to fire at a single-family residence around 8 p.m. on the night of May 17th. The home, located on Broyles Street in Greeneville, TN, had fire coming out of the front and left sides.

Greeneville Fire Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, and Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department responded in mutual aid to the home in the Tusculum district. The Tusculum department responded from a training exercise at the time of the call.

The multiple departments worked together to get the fire under control. The departments cleared the scene around 10 p.m. that night.

Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Light and Power, and Debusk VFD Rehab also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Credit: Eric Kaltenmark