Noblesville, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Working Trench Rescue

159th and Old Pond Rd

Originally Dispatched at 10:28 AM – 4 Noblesville Units Initially Dispatched

Marked working prior to arrival based on NPD information

4 additional Noblesville units dispatched

Noblesville Fire Department EG77 first unit on scene 10:32 AM

1 Adult Male confirmed trapped in ditch – 18 feet below ground

Noblesville FD requests a Tactical Team – IFD Trench Rescue Team dispatched at 10:57 AM to assist Noblesville Fire

10 IFD Units Dispatched

1 Westfield Fire Unit Dispatched

Incident Commander – Noblesville Battalion Chief Jeff Roberts

Command request vacuum truck resources for water removal. 25,000 gallons of water were pumped out of the ditch

3 Pro Environmental – Vacuum Truck

City of Noblesville – Vacuum Truck

Town of Cicero – Vacuum Truck

IU Health Lifeline on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Carmel Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Noblesville PD on scene

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on scene

No firefighter injuries

Dustin Leake (35) freed and out of ditch at 2:06 PM (name was released with permission)

Dustin has worked for Millennium Contractors for 14 years

Transported via Lifeline to Methodist Hospital at 2:22 PM in good condition

Command terminated at 4:00 PM

Millennium Contractors had been on site since about 7:30 AM, pumping water out of a trenched area in which they were preparing to install a sewer pipe. According to workers on site, Dustin stepped off a ladder and onto what he thought was firm ground. The ground gave way and Dustin became trapped up to his shoulders. Crews worked non-stop for close to 4 hours to free him. The extraordinary teamwork displayed and efforts of all involved today – gave Dustin the best chance at a good outcome. Once freed, Dustin got out with some slight assistance but on his own accord.

