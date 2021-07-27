St.Petersburg Fire and Rescue and Pinellas Park Fire and Rescue (Florida) responded to a structure fire in May of 2021. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure. The resident was transported by EMS. The fire rapidly spread throughout the wood frame structure causing partial roof collapse. Command staff called for crews to operate in defensive mode. Firefighters fought from the rear of the structure using handlines and the aerial was used to flow water to the center of the structure where the roof had collapsed.

Credit: Fireground 24 Photography