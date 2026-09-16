Multi-Unit Commercial Structure Fire

At 5:09 a.m. on September 23rd, the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting smoke coming from a multi-unit commercial building in the 6500 block of 4th Ave. S. Engine 27 and Rescue 1 arrived within five minutes to the scene and confirmed an active structure fire. The fire was in a restaurant on the first floor, and the occupants of the apartment on floor two were able to exit the building safely on their own.

Firefighters entered the structure and began an offensive fire attack. Battalion 5 assumed command and requested the support of two additional fire engines and a ladder truck due to the number of exposure units in the structure. At the height of the incident, there were more than 50 firefighters on scene and a total of seven engines, four ladder trucks, Rescue 1 and additional command and support resources.

The fire was under control by 5:19 a.m. Firefighters confirmed the fire was contained to the unit and had not spread to the residential unit above or to other commercial units in the structure.

At 5:40 a.m., the fire was extinguished. A ventilation system was set up to clear smoke that had spread throughout the building.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental, likely caused by pinched electrical wire overheating and igniting surrounding insulation and wooden framing.

No injuries were reported. Two residents were displaced due to the fire but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

Photos courtesy of John Odegard.

-Courtesy of Seattle Fire Department