Montgomery Fire Rescue doesn’t just serve our amazing community, we serve the entire state of Alabama!

Our USAR Team, as part of Division Delta, is currently in Dothan alongside teams from across the state for a multi-day training exercise focused on specialized rescue operations.

On October 6th, our teams put their skills to the test with trench rescues and confined space rescues challenging scenarios that demand teamwork, technical expertise, and plenty of training.

We’re proud to be part of a statewide team that is always ready to answer the call, wherever it may come.

Train together. Respond together. Serve together.

-Courtesy of Montgomery Fire Rescue