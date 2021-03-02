Take comfort to the next level with our new Morning Pride® Pro Fit Pant. This modern design combines the best of both worlds – the tailored fit you have come to expect from Morning Pride, along with the mobility of an athletic cut. It’s still a Morning Pride pant, so you can trust the high quality and durability, and of course find a rich selection of
optional features:
• Certified to NFPA 1971
• Made to be worn lower on waist
• Full range of motion crotch
• Articulated Knee Seam Guards
Contact Hi-Tech at
631-777-5170 or email kemandel@hitechfireny.com
to set up a demo presentation.