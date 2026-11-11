Engine 6, Engine 14, Truck 42, Rescue 90, Car 80, and Car 31 responded to a residential structure fire on Brewton Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing. A working structure fire was declared, and firefighters launched an offensive attack, successfully confining and extinguishing the fire to the structure of origin.

Primary and secondary searches were completed, with all searches coming back clear.

Unit 57 is investigating the cause of the fire.

-Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue