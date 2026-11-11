Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews responded to a house fire with heavy smoke and visible flames showing upon arrival. A working fire was declared, followed by a defensive attack as crews encountered significant fire load and burglar bars at all points of entry.

Units on scene included Engine 2, Engine 20, Truck 42, Rescue 87, Car 31, Car 80, Heavy Rescue 75, and Engine 10, which was dispatched to assist with additional manpower.

Truck 42’s master stream was put to work, with a firefighter secured on the aerial ladder to help deliver water to the fire. Crews worked together to bring the incident under control, and both primary and secondary searches were completed.

Thankfully, no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. Our Fire Chaplain was also on scene.

Another example of teamwork, coordination, and the hard work our firefighters put in when the call comes in. Great work by all involved!

-Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue