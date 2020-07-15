Just before 2000, the Mineola Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unknown type fire in a parking garage on Main Street. The first-due chiefs found a fully involved vehicle fire in the garage and subsequently fire in the building itself, quickly followed by a second alarm. Multiple departments assisted in battling the quickly advancing fire which extended across four storefronts and a closely adjoining building behind. The fire ultimately went to five alarms and took just under five hours to be placed under control.

