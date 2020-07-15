A fast moving three-alarm fire destroyed a large two-story colonial residence on Thayer Street in Millville (MA) on March 5, 2020. Companies arrived to find heavy smoke showing from all four sides of the building along with heavy fire from the Charlie side. Firefighters also requested a tanker shuttle as this section of town was not serviced by hydrants. The dwelling also had solar panels on the roof, hampering the efforts of the ladder pipes. The cause and origin was pinned to a clothes dryer; the building was considered a total loss.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle