On June 13, 2024, Englewood Police received a single call via SPEN about a house fire on Walton Street. Responding companies saw a large column of smoke and reported a home well involved. On arrival, command confirmed a working fire with heavy fire showing from the second floor of a large two-story dwelling. A second alarm was called and crews reported the home was unoccupied. Crews attempted to knock the bulk of the fire with their deckgun but the fire had already made headway into the attic and was burning through the roof. The E-3 chauffer also reported he was having problems with the hydrant and a second water source was needed. Portions of the roof started to collapse and a small explosion was heard in the building, forcing command to evacuate the crews and go to defensive operations. The main body of fire was knocked down in just under an hour. The million-dollar home was heavily damaged and crews remained on the scene for several more hours. The fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo