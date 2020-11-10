The Merrick Fire Department, along with mutual aid companies, operated at a fire at a home on Clubhouse Road off Alexis Road. Crews were met with heavy fire throughout the second floor of a two-story, waterfront, private dwelling with exposure issues on the number two and four sides. Firefighters first attempted an interior attack; however, due to the fire being so well advanced, the operation turned defensive. At its height, the fire reached a second-alarm equivalency, bringing mutual aid from Freeport, North Bellmore, North Merrick, East Meadow and Wantagh. All occupants made it safely out of the home. A canine was successfully located and rescued. Units were under the command of Merrick Chief of Department Paul Scolieri.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com, Paul Mazza and OverTheEdgePhotography.com